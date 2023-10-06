Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ends Week 1 With 'Excellent Score'

Fukrey gang in the poster. (Courtesy: Fukrey3)

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's Fukrey 3 is a “hit.” The third instalment of the Fukrey franchise packed an “excellent score” in its extended week 1, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Thursday (day 8), Fukrey 3 minted ₹ 3.12 crore at the box office. The film's total collection currently stands at ₹ 66.02 crore. As per the critic, the journey of Fukrey 3 in weekend 2 will largely depend on the response the new films fetch. While Rajveer Deol and Paloma's Dono was released in theatres on October 5, Bhumi Pednekar's chick flick Thank You For Coming arrives in cinemas today (October 6).

In a post on X (previously called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fukrey 3 is a hit. Packs an excellent score in its *extended* Week 1… Its journey in Weekend 2 is dependent on the kind of response the new films fetch… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr, Mon 11.69 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.62 cr, Thu 3.12 cr. Total: ₹ 66.02 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

As per the latest update, the makers have slashed the ticket prices only for Friday. Fukrey 3 tickets are now available for only ₹150. Sharing a poster of the "Fukrey 3 Friday Offer", producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "Fukrey Friday Special: Tickets for only Rs 150 in selected cinemas! Book your tickets now. #Fukrey3 #FukraFriday." Fukrey 3 is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 opened to mixed reviews in theatres on September 28. NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Varun Sharma dominates the proceedings, but Choocha's antics have lost their power to raise a chuckle. Eye rolls are all they are likely to get. Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh are reduced to glorified bystanders in Fukrey 3. Richa Chadha goes through the motions in a manner of somebody who has had enough of the increasingly repetitious rigmarole. So have we.”

Fukrey 3 has been directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.