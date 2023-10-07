Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: The Film 'Continues To Dominate'

Fukrey 3 team in the poster. (Courtesy: Fukrey3)

Fukrey 3 continues to dominate the box office. On Friday, the film added ₹2.31 crore to its total collection, which now stands at ₹68.33 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. FYI: the makers had slashed the ticket prices of Fukrey 3 to ₹150. The offer was effective only on Friday. Despite new films like Rajveer Deol's Dono and Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming entering the fray, Fukrey 3 continued its winning streak on day 9. “#Fukrey3 continues to dominate, despite multiple films invading the marketplace… Biz should grow over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr. Total: ₹68.33 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh wrote in an Instagram post.

Fukrey 3collected over ₹60 crore within a week of its release. In a post on X, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fukrey 3 will pack an impressive total in its *extended* Week 1 today [Thursday]… Important to stay strong in Weekend 2, since it faces multiple films this week… Thursday ₹8.82 cr, Friday ₹7.81 cr, Saturday ₹11.67 cr, Sunday ₹15.18 cr, Monday ₹11.69 cr, Tuesday ₹4.11cr, Wednesday ₹3.62 cr. Total: ₹62.90 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Fukrey 3 was released in theatres on September 28. It is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who is also credited for the first two installments, Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). The Fukrey franchise is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The production house, in a joint post with Pulkit Samrat, shared the actor's “jhaamfaad transformation” as Hunny. Giving some insights into his character, Pulkit says, “My character becomes a little more shana (clever), a little more greedy, and a little more opportunistic and gets everybody into trouble.” Check it out here:

Fukrey 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma.