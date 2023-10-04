Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: The Film Is 'Rock-Steady' After A Long Weekend

Fukrey gang in a song from the movie. (Courtesy: PulkitSamrat)

Fukrey 3remained “rock-steady” at the box office on day 6 (Tuesday). The film has minted over ₹ 4 crore, taking the total collection to ₹ 59.28 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to the film critic, Fukrey 3 is “already a success story and its journey ahead is dependent on how it sustains when multiple new films arrive” this week. FYI: Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut project, Dono, will be released in theatres tomorrow, October 5. It is followed by Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, and Sri Lankan cricket legend Muthiah Muralidaran's biopic 800 on October 6.

In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fukrey 3 is rock-steady on the crucial Day 6 [Tuesday], after a long, extended weekend [Thursday to Monday]… Eyes ₹ 67 crore [+/-] in extended Week 1… The film is already a success story and its journey ahead is dependent on how it sustains when multiple new films arrive this Thursday/Friday… Thursday ₹ 8.82 crore, Friday ₹ 7.81 crore, Saturday ₹ 11.67 crore, Sunday ₹ 15.18 crore, Monday ₹ 11.69 crore, Tuesday ₹ 4.11 crore. Total: ₹ 59.28 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Fukrey 3. He wrote, “Varun Sharma dominates the proceedings, but Choocha's antics have lost their power to raise a chuckle. Eye rolls are all they are likely to get. Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh are reduced to glorified bystanders in Fukrey 3. Richa Chadha goes through the motions in the manner of somebody who has had enough of the increasingly repetitious rigmarole. So have we.”

Fukrey 3, the third instalment of the hit franchise, is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The film opened in theatres on September 28. The star cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma.

Fukrey was released in 2013, while the second film of the franchise titled, Fukrey Returns came out in 2017.