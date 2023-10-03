Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Extended Weekend Results In 'Excellent Score'

Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha in the movie. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Fukrey 3 has put up an “excellent score” in its extended opening weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film minted ₹ 11.69 crore on the fifth day of its release, taking the total box office collection of Fukrey 3 to ₹ 55.17 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, “the holiday factor” has helped besides the “hugely popular brand value.” In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), the film critic wrote, “Fukrey 3 puts up an excellent score in its extended opening weekend… Business on Saturday - Sunday - Monday witness a spike, the holiday factor has also helped, besides the hugely-popular brand-value… Now all eyes on Tuesday…Thursday ₹ 8.82 crore, Friday ₹ 7.81 crore, Saturday ₹ 11.67 crore, Sunday ₹ 15.18 crore, Monday ₹ 11.69 crore. Total: ₹ 55.17 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Fukrey3 puts up an EXCELLENT SCORE in its *extended* opening weekend… Biz on Sat - Sun - Mon witness a spike, the holiday factor has also helped, besides the hugely-popular brand-value… Now all eyes on Tue… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr, Mon 11.69 cr.… pic.twitter.com/ewB3YPbgEd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023

Fukrey 3, by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, opened in theatres on September 28. The film features an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

On Monday, Taran Adarsh said that Fukrey 3 has also “found acceptance” among the moviegoers. He wrote, “Fukrey 3 goes on an overdrive on Day 4 [Sunday]… The day-wise growth reiterates the fact that the third instalment in the #Fukrey series has also found acceptance… Eyes ₹ 55 crore - ₹ 60 crore *extended* weekend, which is phenomenal Thursday ₹ 8.82 crore, Friday ₹ 7.81 crore, Saturday ₹ 11.67 crore, Sunday ₹ 15.18 crore. Total: ₹ 43.48 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Fukrey3 goes on an overdrive on Day 4 [Sun]… The day-wise growth reiterates the fact that the third instalment in the #Fukrey series has also found acceptance… Eyes ₹ 55 cr - ₹ 60 cr *extended* weekend, which is PHENOMENAL… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18… pic.twitter.com/CHoxWM8FTa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2023

In his one word review, Taran Adarsh called Fukrey 3 “rocking” and gave it 4 stars. As per the film critic, “Like its earlier instalments, Fukrey 3 works as a package… But the one who's bound to walk away with ceetees and taalis is - no prizes for guessing - Choocha [VarunSharma]. His cheeky one-liners, the bromance [with his gang of friends] and one-sided romance [with #BholiPunjaban] is the soul of #Fukrey3.”

“Fukrey 3 should reap a rich harvest at the #Boxoffice thanks to the brand value, its solid content,” he added.

#OneWordReview...#Fukrey3: ROCKING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Get ready for a wild ride yet again… #Fukrey3 stays true to its concept: It's wild, wacky, crazy, twisted and funny, with LOL moments aplenty… Wait, there's a message as well… This brand is definitely here to stay…… pic.twitter.com/wj5SjcysvM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2023

Fukrey was released in 2013. The first instalment featured Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Priya Anand. The second film of the franchise titled, Fukrey Returns, was released in 2017.