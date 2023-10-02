Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The Film Witnesses 'Phenomenal' Growth

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: excelmovies)

Fukrey 3 has "found acceptance," said trade analyst Tran Adarsh. The film, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Fukrey 3's total collection at the Indian box office stands at ₹ 43.48 crore. Along with a poster Fukrey 3, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Fukrey3 goes on an overdrive on Day 4 [Sun]… The day-wise growth reiterates the fact that the third instalment in the #Fukrey series has also found acceptance… Eyes ₹ 55 cr - ₹ 60 cr *extended* weekend, which is PHENOMENAL… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr. Total: ₹ 43.48 cr. #India biz."

After day 2, Fukrey 3 minted ₹ 16.63 crore at the box office. On the opening day, the film collected ₹ 7.81 crore, said Taran Adarsh. The note attached to the Instagram post read, "Fukrey 3 stays steady on Day 2 [working day, after partial holiday on Thursday]...Business should gather momentum from Saturday - Monday... Eyes ₹ 45 crore - ₹ 50 crore total in its extended weekend [till Monday]... Thursday ₹ 8.82 crore, Friday ₹ 7.81 crore. Total: ₹ 16.63 crore.”

The first part of Fukrey was released in 2013. The film featured Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand. The second instalment, Fukrey Returns, was released in 2017.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Fukrey 3 is an unfunny caper that tries very, very hard to muster up the comic energy of Fukrey, released a decade ago, and Fukrey Returns (2017). Not only does the effort show, it yields precious little. The boys were in high school when we first them - the actors playing the parts were all of ten years younger and their callow brushes with dreams and disasters were that much more convincing.”