Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: The Movie To Close Week 1 With 'Impressive Total'

Fukrey 3 gang in the poster. (Courtesy: TaranAdarsh)

Fukrey 3continues to steamroll at the box office. The film has collected over ₹ 60 crore within a week of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the third installment of the hit franchise packed an “impressive total” at the box office. On Wednesday (day 7), Fukrey 3 did a business of ₹ 3.62 crore at the ticket window, taking the total collection to ₹ 62.90 crore. Now, all eyes are on the second weekend, where the film will face competition from new entrants. First up is Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut project, Dono, which was released in theatres today. Next in line is Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, and Sri Lankan cricket legend Muthiah Muralidaran's biopic 800. The two films will arrive in theatres on Friday, October 6.

In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fukrey 3 will pack an impressive total in its *extended* Week 1 today [Thursday]… Important to stay strong in Weekend 2, since it faces multiple films this week… Thursday ₹ 8.82 cr, Friday ₹ 7.81 cr, Saturday ₹ 11.67 cr, Sunday ₹ 15.18 cr, Monday ₹ 11.69 cr, Tuesday ₹ 4.11 cr, Wednesday ₹ 3.62 cr. Total: ₹ 62.90 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Fukrey 3 opened in theatres on September 28. Despite Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tsunami, the film managed to do great business at the box office. The star cast of the comedy-drama includes Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma.

Ali Fazal, who was an integral part of the first two installments, was MIA from Fukrey 3. However, the actor had a cameo at the fag-end, which set the stage for the next part.

Fukrey was released in 2013. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba returned with the sequel titled, Fukrey Returns, in 2017. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.