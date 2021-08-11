From Kareena Kapoor's Yoga Diaries: Just A Pic Of Her Doing Shavasana

Kareena Kapoor doing shavasana. (courtesy anshukayoga)

Kareena Kapoor, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture from her yoga diaries. The 40-year-old actress swears by yoga and often shares posts from the sessions on her social media account. On her Instagram story on Wednesday, Kareena posted a picture, in which she can be seen doing shavasana n her house. She captioned the post: "Shavasana in my bun with my favourite Anshuka Yoga." Later, the official Instagram handle of Anshuka Yoga shared Kareena Kapoor's picture and an excerpt from the post read: "Quick reminder - Shavasana is a must after every practice and there are a few things you can do to make sure it goes well - focus on every breath and mentally scan yourself to consciously let go of stress, there is no right or wrong duration."





The actress, after the birth of her second child, son Jeh, began working out and shared posts from her fitness diaries. Before her pregnancy last year, several videos of the actress performing Suryanamaskars were shared by fitness instructors and they trended big time. On International Yoga Day, she shared this post:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.