A Glimpse Of Kareena Kapoor's Kitchen In Old Pic From Griha Pravesh

Every now and then, new photos from Kareena Kapoor's book make it to the Internet and go crazy viral. This story is about one such. Fan clubs have recently dug out a photo of Kareena Kapoor from what appears to be the Griha Pravesh puja at her new place. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan moved in to a new space before the arrival of their second baby. Kareena and Saif welcomed baby Jeh in February this year. The couple are also parents to Taimur, who is four. In the photo, Kareena can be seen working in the kitchen space of her new home. Citing her book, fan clubs say that Kareena is eight months pregnant in the photo. Kareena Kapoor's new book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible - is all about her pregnancy experiences.

Take a look at the viral photo of Kareena Kapoor here:

We also got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor's kitchen in her book announcement post. Here, take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed is filled with glimpses of her new home, which comes with a terrace garden and a pool. Just like Saif and Kareena's previous apartment, this one too has a wall of books, if not more. Kareena Kapoor's brightly lit living space comes with a cozy couch with a view of the pool.

In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up. Kareena Kapoor recently announced she's venturing into production with a new film, which she will star in.