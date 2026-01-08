Netflix Full 2026 Slate: Among More, <i>Emily In Paris Season 6, Bridgerton Season 4</i> And <i>Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man</i>

Kicking in the New Year, streaming giant Netflix has something exciting in store for its viewers.

Piquing the interest further, Netflix has shared an update on the highly anticipated series and films coming to the platform in 2026.

Emily In Paris Season 6

First on the list is season 6 of the beloved show, "Emily In Paris". It will carry forward the story of Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly ends up landing her dream job, leading to a life of intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges.

Bridgerton Season 4

On January 29, season 4 of "Bridgerton" will premiere on Netflix, followed by part 2 on February 26. This season will revolve around the bohemian second son, Benedict (Played by Luke Thompson). Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2

This March, you can enjoy the second season of the epic high-seas pirate adventure, "One Piece". Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

After a bittersweet victory, saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, the second season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will have Avatar Aang, Katara, and Sokka setting off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Enola Holmes Season 3

Adventure continues to chase detective Enola Holmes to Malta on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The forthcoming British crime drama, "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" will air on Netflix from March 20. It shares the tale of Tommy Shelby, who is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

