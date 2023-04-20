For Pamela Chopra, Tributes From Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma And Other Stars

Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra in a throwback. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday. "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the family's statement. United by grief, members of the Hindi film fraternity, paid tribute to Pamela Chopra. Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher and other stars remember Pamela Chopra in their tributes.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji. Shanti," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, in his tribute to Pamela Chopra, wrote: "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

"My heart is heavy with the news of Pamela aunty's passing. Her impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered," tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

Anushka Sharma, who got her big Bollywood break with Yash Raj Films' Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and worked with the late Yash Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, wrote: "RIP Pam aunty."

Poonam Dhillon, in her eulogy for Pamela Chopra, wrote, "Lost a tremendous lady of grace, intelligence, integrity, love, strength, generosity Pamela Yash Chopra... can go on about her limitless amazing qualities. My mentor ,person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in Trishul... Have spent such precious time with here where I have learnt a Lot from her. Truly will miss her intensely... As will everyone who knew her. Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much awaited weekly event marked on all our calendars . Her carefully curated meals were a delight and fabulous."

Composer-singer Amaal Mallik tweeted, "I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see Pamela Chopra ji holding her husband Yash Chopra ji's hands and walking through their empire...."

Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of many Yash Raj Films. She sang songs for many hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. She is survived by sons Aditya and Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to actor Rani Mukerji.

Pamela Chopra most recently made an appearance on The Romantics, Netflix's four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house.