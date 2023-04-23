Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta And Others At Prayer Meet For Pamela Chopra

Aamir, Abhishek, Preity and others attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet

Legendary director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died on Thursday at the age of 74. Now, on Sunday, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai, which was attended by many in the film fraternity. Star Aamir Khan attended the prayer meet with his son Junaid Khan. Preity Zinta, who has worked in the iconic film Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, was also clicked arriving at the meet. Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, director Karan Johar arrived at the premises to pay their respects. Actor Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan was also spotted with his wife Pinkie Roshan. For those who are unaware, Abhishek Bachchan played the iconic character of ACP Jai Dixit in YRF's Dhoom series while Aditya Roy Kapur played the titular role in the movie Daawat-e-Ishq, which was backed by Yash Raj Films.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Divya Dutta were also clicked as they entered the premises. Film critic Anupama Chopra and director Zoya Akhtar were also clicked getting out of their car as they made her way inside.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal also attended the prayer meet.

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died on April 20 at the age of 74. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya and Uday Chopra. Pamela Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia, reported PTI. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told news agency PTI.

Her last rites were performed around 11 am on Thursday. Many from the film fraternity have been visiting the producer's house, since the last three days, after the family broke the news of Pamela Chopra's death on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Kirron Kher and other stars visited Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu on Thursday to pay their last respects.

Amitabh Bachchan, with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were also spotted outside the Producer's house on Thursday evening. Other stars like Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra visited Aditya Chopra on Friday.

The legendary director's wife Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband's journey in Indian cinema.