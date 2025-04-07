Viral Video: Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry At Fans Asking For Pics At Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet

Jaya Bachchan is infamous for her short temper. At Manoj Kumar's prayer meet on Sunday, the film veteran got irritated at an elderly fan, asking for a picture. The video is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen talking to a group of women. Meanwhile, an elderly woman taps on Jaya Bachchan's shoulder, leaving her in surprise. When Jaya Bcahchan turns back, a man - likely accompanying the elderly woman - tries to capture the two on his camera-phone. When the woman extends her hand to handshake, Jaya Bachchan pushes the woman's hand aside and calls out the man for clicking photo on such occasion.

Jaya Bachchan's reaction has sparked mixed reactions online. While some criticised her behaviour as rude, others stood by her and said that it was an inappropriate occasion to ask for photos.

One user commented, "I don't think she was trying to meet but was trying to click a photo with Jaya. Funeral isn't the right place to click pics. Jaya can also talk politely." Another fan wrote, "I'm sorry but why on earth would you think that a funeral is an appropriate place to ask for photos?" Another fan wrote, "People trying to click pics in prayer meet should be kicked out. This time, Jaya is right."

Manoj Kumar died due to heart-related complications on early Friday morning in Mumbai hospital. He's known for films like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Pachhim, Roti Kapda Aur Makan, and Kranti.

Aamir Khan, Asha Parekh, Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani, David Dhawan, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Subhash Ghai, Aruna Irani, Ranjit, Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Dheeraj Kumar, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Anu Malik attended the prayer meet on Sunday.