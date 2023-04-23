Hema Malini Visits Aditya Chopra's House With Daughter Esha Deol After Pamela Chopra's Death

Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol visited Aditya Chopra.

Veteran actress Hema Malini was clicked outside the house of producer Aditya Chopra on Saturday. The actress paid a visit to Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu with her daughter Esha Deol following the death of Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra on Thursday. For those who are not aware, Hema Malini has featured in hits like Vijay and Veer-Zaara, backed by Yash Raj Films. She also played a cameo in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar under the YRF banner. Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was part of the Dhoom series, backed by YRF.

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died on April 20 at the age of 74. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya and Uday Chopra. Pamela Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia, reported PTI. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told news agency PTI.

Her last rites were performed around 11 am on Thursday. Many from the film fraternity have been visiting the producer's house, since the last three days, after the family broke the news of Pamela Chopra's death on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Kirron Kher and other stars visited Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu on Thursday to pay their last respects.

Amitabh Bachchan, with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were also spotted outside the Producer's house on Thursday evening. Other stars like Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra visited Aditya Chopra on Friday.

The legendary director's wife Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband's journey in Indian cinema.