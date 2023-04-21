A Day After Pamela Chopra's Death, Jaya Bachchan And Daughter Shweta, Kareena-Saif, Kiara-Sidharth Visit Aditya Chopra

Kareena-Saif (L), Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta (R) at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, along with her daughter Shweta, actor Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebs pictured at filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence a day after his mother Pamela Chopra's death. Pamela Chopra, wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday. "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the family's statement.

Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by daughter Shweta on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya was pictured at the Chopra residence. Jaya Bachchan worked with Pamela Chopra's late husband Yash Chopra in Silsila, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been part of many Yash Raj projects too. They worked together in YRF's 2008 film Tashan, among others.

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra were also pictured at the Chopra residence on Friday.

Pamela Chopra is survived by sons Aditya and Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to actor Rani Mukerji. Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of many Yash Raj Films. She sang songs for many hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012.

Pamela Chopra most recently made an appearance on The Romantics, Netflix's four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house.