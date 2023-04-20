Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Arrive At Aditya Chopra's House After Pamela Chopra's Death

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek-Aishwarya were pictured at Aditya Chopra's house.

Veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra died on Thursday morning in Mumbai at the age of 74. A while ago, Amitabh Bachchan, with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, was spotted at Aditya Chopra's house to pay their last respect. The Bachchan family shares a close bond with the Chopras. Amitabh Bachchan has starred in many hit films Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and Mohabbatein, to name a few. Abhishek, on the other hand, is Aditya's childhood friend and was part of the Dhoom series. The first part of the movie changed his career trajectory in the film industry. Not to miss Aishwarya, she has also been part of a hit film produced by legendary Yash Johar which is Dhoom 2.

Apart from the Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan with elder son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Kirron Kher and other stars were also spotted at Aditya Chopra's house post-cremation.

Pamela Chopra's last rites took place at 11 am today. The statement from the Chopra family read, "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."



Pamela Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia, reported PTI. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told news agency PTI.