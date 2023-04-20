After Pamela Chopra's Death, Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan, Katrina-Vicky And Others At Aditya Chopra's House

Shah Rukh Khan along with son Aryan was pictured at Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence

The wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra, died on Thursday at the age of 74. The news of her death was confirmed on Twitter by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Family and friends from the film fraternity arrived at Pamela Chopra's son Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu to pay their last respect. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the premises with his son Aryan Khan. The superstar was clicked as he made his way inside the house. Others visiting the family included Karan Johar, Manisha Koirala, Poonam Dhillon, Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, Shraddha Kapoor, to name a few. Katrina Kaif, who has worked with late Yash Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, visited Aditya Chopra's house with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Hrithik Roshan, who has been a part of YRF's Dhoom series, was also clicked at the residence of the producer. Hrithik Roshan also happens to Aditya Chopra's childhood friend.

Following the news of the death of Pamela Chopra, Bollywood stars to the likes of Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Poonam Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt and Bhumi Pednekar and others paid tribute to singer-writer on Instagram and Twitter.

To those who are not aware, Shah Rukh Khan has been closely associated with the Yash Raj Family and has worked in many of their big projects. Some of them include, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil To Pagal Hain, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster hit film Pathaan was also back by Yash Raj Films.

The official Twitter handle of the YRF shared the news of her death earlier in the day. Their post read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

According to PTI, Pamela Chopra was being treated for Pneumonia for the past few days at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told the news agency.

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, where she spoke about her late husband. Pamela Chopra is survived by sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.