Pamela Chopra, Wife Of Yash Chopra, Dies At 74

Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra in a still from The Romantics.

Film producer and singer Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday, the family announced in a statement on Thursday morning. "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the statement. Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar paid tribute to Pamela Chopra in his tweet. He wrote, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of many Yash Raj Films. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband's journey in cinema.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970. Their families met through a common friend.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge, all of them were tracks from Yash Raj films. Besides her singing credits, Pamela Chopra was also credited as the writer for Kabhie Kabhie. She also co-wrote the script of the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with her husband Yash Chopra. She also worked as a dress designer for films like Silsila and Sawaal.