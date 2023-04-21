'Life Comes To A Standstill,' Amitabh Bachchan Writes In Tribute To Pamela Chopra

Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra in a still from The Romantics.

Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died on Thursday. She was 74. Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chopra family home to pay their last respect. Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a close relationship with the Chopras, visited the family with his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Big B has also written a note on his blog in the memory of Pamela Chopra. He said, “Life is so unpredictable and tough.” Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Yash Chopra in films like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Trishul, Silsila and Kaala Patthar, wrote, “The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!”

Recalling his “music sittings” with Pamela Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan added, “So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-togethers.. all gone in a breath. And one by one they all leave us. All left with the pleasant times spent...And after this ordeal of the first day. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past. Life is so unpredictable and tough.”

The Bachchans and Chopras are known for their close-knit relationship. Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya and Uday Chopra are childhood friends. For those who don't know, Abhishek's big hit Dhoom was produced by Aditya Chopra. Abhishek then went on to feature in Yash Raj Productions' Bunty Aur Babli. The film featured a special dance number by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was also seen in Dhoom 2.