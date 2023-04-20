Pamela Chopra Cremated In Mumbai, Family Requests For Privacy

A throwback picture of Pamela Chopra. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Pamela Chopra, singer and wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am today. The statement from the Chopra family read, "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." According to news agency PTI, Pamela Chopra was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told news agency PTI.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to actor Rani Mukerji. Pamela Chopra married legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970. Yash Chopra died in 2012.

Pamela Chopra is credited as a screenwriter along with others, including her son and husband in the film Dil To Pagal Hai. She also worked in the family's production banner Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer. She had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

She most recently made an appearance on The Romantics, Netflix's four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)