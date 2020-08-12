For His Birthday, Chris Hemsworth Wanted A Whole Cake For Himself. So, Did He Get It?

Chris Hemsworth (courtesy: chrishemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth made a rather unusual birthday wish on Tuesday. The Marvel star, who blew 37 candles on his birthday cake, shared a post from his festivities on his Instagram profile. Sharing a picture of himself with his birthday cake on the photograph sharing application, the actor wrote: "Thanks for all the birthday wishes! My only wish was to eat a whole cake to myself." In his post, Chris also revealed if his wish was fulfilled or not and added, "I completed my wish. My kids weren't happy but who cares, they're only small and their punches felt like a soft massage. Time flies when you're having fun and it's been a hell of a ride so far. Here's to many more, love you all."

In the comments section of Chris' post, his Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal, wished the actor and wrote: "Bravo! Your heart is true gold. You are making the world a nicer place. My sincere gratitude." Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

Of the many birthday greetings that Chris received on his birthday, the one that caught air attention, arrived from his Extraction co-star Randeep Hooda. The actor posted a combined greeting for Janmashtami and the actor's birthday. He shared a pictures of Lord Krishna and Chris in a photo collage and wrote: "To Lord Krishna... and Ch(k)ris... a very Happy Birthday."

Chris Hemsworth is best-known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor stepped into Hollywood with the science fiction Star Trek (2009). He has starred in films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Red Dawn, Blackhat, In the Heart Of The Sea, Ghostbusters, The Cabin In The Woods, Rush and Men In Black: International.