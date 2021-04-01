For Amrita Rao, Putting Her Baby Son To Sleep Is Like 'Winning Gold At The Olympics'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol with their baby. (Image courtesy: @rjanmol27)

New moms will be able to relate to Amrita Rao and the actress's latest social media post will tell you how. On Wednesday, Amrita, who gave birth to her son Veer in November last year, shared her experience of motherhood on Instagram. The actress posted an Instagram story in which she wrote about how much effort does it take for her to put Veer to sleep. Overwhelmed Amrita compared it to "winning gold at the Olympics". In her Instagram story, the actress put up a sticker of a baby who can be seen sleeping on a cloud and also added a sticker of a gold medal. She wrote, "Putting a baby to sleep is like winning a gold at the Olympics."

We wonder what her husband RJ Anmol has to say about the experience.

While the experience might be overwhelming for Amrita and RJ Anmol, the couple are enjoying the phase of being parents. Amrita recently posted a clip of her husband RJ Anmol's "Don't Rush Challenge" in which we saw how he is taking care of their son Veer.

She wrote, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say Don't Rush !!!A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You...#veer #sharethelove #dontrushchallenge #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #rjanmol #amritarao #papa #fatherlove #fatherson."

We also saw a glimpse of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their son. RJ Anmol had recently posted the photo on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming caption along with it. Calling it the "most beautiful sight", RJ Anmol wrote, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet... Why wait for Mother's Day, I Say."

Amrita Rao married RJ Anmol in 2016. The couple had announced Amrita's pregnancy on social media in October 2020. She was in her ninth month of pregnancy back then. In terms of work, Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray, in which she shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.