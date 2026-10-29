For A Young Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Aura Farming' Long Before It Became A Trend

Ranbir Kapoor joined Amitabh Bachchan for a heart-to-heart chat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, alongside his Ramayana co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. Taking a cue from a Gen Z term, Ranbir called Amitabh Bachchan the epitome of “aura farming” when he was young.

Recalling a childhood visit to the sets of Ajooba, Ranbir said, “If you remember, I came to the sets of the film Ajooba. You later shared a picture from it on your social media. Abhi Gen Z ‘aura farming' bolti hai, par yeh jab aate the, poora aura farming hi hote the. Ghar mein woh jab ghuste the, poora ghar aura se bhar jaata tha.”

Ranbir also shared that, apart from his father Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan was someone with whom he could not make direct eye contact.

On October 27, the makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening of their labour of love, Ramayana, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi attended the screening.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.



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