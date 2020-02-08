First Pic From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Vacation. Seen Yet?

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: deepikaranveerfr )

Attention guys! The first picture from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's vacation is here. The actress has started adding adorable photos to her vacation diaries on Instagram and the first photo from the holiday comes with a loved-up caption for her husband Ranveer. The couple managed to scoop some time out of their busy schedules and plan a getaway, a glimpse of which Deepika shared on her social media profile on Friday. Now, on Saturday, she treated her fans to a new picture from their vacation, which features the couples' beach slippers. Deepika wrote a heartfelt message for her husband in the caption: "I will always lean on you to show me the way" and accompanied her post with the hashtags #his&hers and #vacation.

Take a look:

Soon after Deepika Instagrammed the photo, her fans requested her to also post a selfie of herself and Ranveer from their vacation.

Now, check out the aforementioned post that Deepika shared on Friday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's vacation comes months after the couple visited the Golden Temple and Tirupati Tirumala Temple as part of their first anniversary celebrations. The couple got married in November, 2018 in Italy's Lake Como.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She has a couple of films in the pipeline such as '83 (which stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role), the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern and a Shakun Batra-directed film, in which she will share screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.