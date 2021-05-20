'First One We Are Not Together,' Writes Arjun Bijlani For Wife Neha On Anniversary

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani (Image courtesy: @arjunbijlani)

Highlights Arjun Bijlani and Neha are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Arjun posted a video of himself and Neha on Instagram

In the video, we can also see glimpses of their wedding

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today. This is the "first" time that the couple is not together on their special day as Arjun is currently in Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun has wished his wife Neha on their anniversary on Instagram. On Thursday, the actor posted a montage clip of their priceless moments on the platform. There is also a bonus for his fans in the clip. A few glimpses of their unseen wedding video are also there. The title track of the film Dhadak can be heard in the background.

In the video, Arjun, who is presumably hosting the TV show Dance Deewane, can be seen sharing the stage with his wife Neha. Arjun calls Neha, "best wife, best mother..." as she gets emotional on the stage. The actor adds, "Arey, ro rahi ho kya (Are you crying?)." Arjun then hugs Neha from the back. Adorable right?

This is followed by an unseen throwback video from their wedding. In the video, Arjun as the groom and Neha as the bride can be seen performing their wedding rituals. We also see the newlyweds posing for pictures as husband and wife.

While the whole clip is a treat for his fans, we couldn't ignore what he wrote in his anniversary-special post for Neha. Arjun called Neha, his "rockstar and partner in crime." Addressing his wife, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor added that they will celebrate their anniversary after he comes back from Cape Town.

Arjun wrote, "Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I'm back .. lots and lots of love and please don't cry, happy 8 to us #arneha."

Celebrities like Parth Samthaan, Mouni Roy, Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari dropped their respective anniversary wishes for the couple on the post.

Parth wrote, "Bless you both." Mouni, who worked with Arjun in TV show Naagin, commented, "Awwwww GOD BLESS YOU TWO ALWAYS! Happy happy anniversary my dearest Arjuna and N."

Nikki wrote, "Wishing a perfect pair a perfectly happy day. Happy anniversary #lotsoflove." Shweta commented, "Happy Anniversary AB and Neha...lots of love." Both Nikki and Shweta are also in Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Take a look at his post here.

Arjun's wife Neha also shared her anniversary-special post on Instagram. Neha posted a video of their sweet moments and wrote, "Happy Anniversary baby. You are truly a blessing from God...Thank you for being my partner in crime, my settle light and my best friend. Missing you love...Happy 8th Anniversary."

See her post here.

Arjun Bijlani married his longtime girlfriend Neha Swami in 2013. The couple welcomed their son Ayaan Bijlani in 2015.

In terms of work, Arjun Bijlani has worked in TV shows like Left Right Left, Remix, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Naagin to name a few. He has also hosted shows like Road Diaries and Dance Deewane. Arjun will now appear as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.