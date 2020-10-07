After Wife Neha, Arjun Bijlani's Son Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

Arjun Bijlani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunbijlani )

Highlights "He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha," wrote Arjun about his son

Arjun has not contracted the virus

"You never know when you might contract the virus," he wrote

After wife Neha Swami, Arjun Bijlani's son has also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, announced that his son is quarantining with Neha. Arjun is COVID-19 negative. The Naagin actor's latest post arrived after he shared that his and his son's rapid test results were negative on Monday. "The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus. Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance," wrote the actor on Wednesday.

He added: "At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but it's best to stay super cautious. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don't take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home."

Reacting to Arjun Bijlani's post, several celebrities such as Sussanne Khan, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Jay Bhanushali, Aalisha Panwar, Nakul Mehta and many others wished the actor's wife and son a speedy recovery.

Arjun Bijlani, on Monday, shared a video of himself taking a rapid test for COVID-19 and wrote: "Sucks! Good news - The rapid tests of Ayaan, me and my two helps are all negative... will test again in 2 or 3 days... Thank you for all your wishes... Neha is fine... keep us in your prayers." His wife tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Arjun Bijlani is known for his performances in hit series like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.