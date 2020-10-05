Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani And Son Test Negative For COVID-19 After Wife Neha Contracts The Virus

Arjun Bijlani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunbijlani)

Naagin star Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan have tested negative for COVID-19, the actor announced in an Instagram post on Monday after his wife Neha Swami contracted the virus. Arjun, whose wife tested positive for the virus on Sunday, shared a video of himself taking a COVID-19 test and wrote: "Sucks! Good news -The rapid tests of Ayaan me and my two helps are all negative... will test again in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for all your wishes. Neha is fine... keep us in your prayers." The actor, a day ago, tweeted about Neha Swami's coronavirus diagnosis and shared that he and his family will be in self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

"Hey guys, my wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Me and my family are self-quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested... we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so," the actor tweeted on Sunday.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

Arjun Bijlani made his debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. He is known for his performances in hit series like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

The actor has also participated in a couple of reality shows like Box Cricket League, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Dance Deewane.

Arjun made his debut in Bollywood with the 2016 film Direct Ishq. It was directed by Rajiv S Ruia.