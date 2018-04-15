Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh On Working With Amitabh Bachchan: 'He's A Bad Habit' Sujoy Ghosh said, "I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji"

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Big B in a still from 2016 film Te3n (Image courtesy - YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "He always supported me," said Sujoy Ghosh Big B lent his voice for the song 'Ekla Cholo Re' in Kahaani 2016 film 'Te3n', starring Big B, was produced by Sujoy Ghosh Alauddin, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan and Te3n.



Big B lent his voice to Rabindranath Tagore's memorable poem Ekla Cholo Re, for Sujoy Ghosh's film, Kahaani. The 2012 film went on to win three National awards - National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Sujoy Ghosh), Best Editing (Namrata Rao) and Special Jury Award (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).



Speaking of his esteem respect for the 75-year-old, Sujoy Ghosh told IANS that Big B has never let him return empty-handed. "He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty-handed. I think that is the greatness of that man," Sujoy Ghosh told IANS.



In October 2017, Amitabh Bachchan watched Sujoy Ghosh's short film Anukul and was all praise for it on his social media; he even called his 'friend' a 'mad company'. In his tweet, Big B wrote, "A friend, a colleague, a writer, director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story." Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 film, Te3n was produced by Sujoy Ghosh.



Here's what

T 2569 - A friend, a colleague, a writer director & mad company makes this short film .. unique, Satyajit Ray story https://t.co/gJKNamIaoEpic.twitter.com/wpykiDyAIL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2017



On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina in the pipeline.



(With inputs from IANS)





"If you work with him once, you want to work again and again," explained filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is looking forward to working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming project, reported news agency IANS. "Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again ...I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon," IANS quoted Mr Ghosh as saying. The duo - Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh - had worked together previously in films,, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez,, starring Vidya Balan andBig B lent his voice to Rabindranath Tagore's memorable poem, for Sujoy Ghosh's film,. The 2012 film went on to win three National awards - National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Sujoy Ghosh), Best Editing (Namrata Rao) and Special Jury Award (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).Speaking of his esteem respect for the 75-year-old, Sujoy Ghosh told IANS that Big B has never let him return empty-handed. "He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty-handed. I think that is the greatness of that man," Sujoy Ghosh told IANS.In October 2017, Amitabh Bachchan watched Sujoy Ghosh's short film Anukul and was all praise for it on his social media; he even called his 'friend' a 'mad company'. In his tweet, Big B wrote, "A friend, a colleague, a writer, director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story." Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 film,was produced by Sujoy Ghosh.Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 102 Not Out also starring Rishi Kapoor . The film will hit the screens on May 4. He also has Big Bstarring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt andwith Aamir Khan and Katrina in the pipeline.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter