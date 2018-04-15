Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh On Working With Amitabh Bachchan: 'He's A Bad Habit'

"If you work with him once, you want to work again and again," explained filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is looking forward to working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming project, reported news agency IANS. "Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again ...I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon," IANS quoted Mr Ghosh as saying. The duo - Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh - had worked together previously in films, Alauddin, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan and Te3n.
Highlights
- "He always supported me," said Sujoy Ghosh
- Big B lent his voice for the song 'Ekla Cholo Re' in Kahaani
- 2016 film 'Te3n', starring Big B, was produced by Sujoy Ghosh
Big B lent his voice to Rabindranath Tagore's memorable poem Ekla Cholo Re, for Sujoy Ghosh's film, Kahaani. The 2012 film went on to win three National awards - National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Sujoy Ghosh), Best Editing (Namrata Rao) and Special Jury Award (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
Speaking of his esteem respect for the 75-year-old, Sujoy Ghosh told IANS that Big B has never let him return empty-handed. "He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty-handed. I think that is the greatness of that man," Sujoy Ghosh told IANS.
In October 2017, Amitabh Bachchan watched Sujoy Ghosh's short film Anukul and was all praise for it on his social media; he even called his 'friend' a 'mad company'. In his tweet, Big B wrote, "A friend, a colleague, a writer, director and mad company makes this short film... unique, Satyajit Ray story." Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 film, Te3n was produced by Sujoy Ghosh.
Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter:
T 2569 - A friend, a colleague, a writer director & mad company makes this short film .. unique, Satyajit Ray story https://t.co/gJKNamIaoEpic.twitter.com/wpykiDyAIL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2017
Comments102 Not Out also starring Rishi Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on May 4. He also has Big B Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina in the pipeline.
