Amitabh Bachchan Shares Jaya Bachchan's 'Progress Report' On 70th Birthday Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta hosted a cozy birthday dinner for Jaya Bachchan on Monday

Jaya Bachchan with her children Abhishek and Shweta in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Big B) New Delhi: Highlights Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 70th birthday at her home in Mumbai "She be with her 'progress report'," wrote Amitabh Bachchan No photos of Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya are available yet

T 2769 - The 'progress report' then .. and now .. pic.twitter.com/0wSS85sS96 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2018



Abhishek also shared a photo of himself with the "birthday girl" on Tuesday.

Birthday girl. #aboutlastnight A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 9, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT



Here's what Mr Bachchan wrote about the 'progress report' and the birthday celebrations on his blog: "At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th... She be wife and Mother and she be with her 'progress report'."



"Feelings and love delivered... writings of occasion hand written on card... the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing... Quiet... still and intimate... the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by," he added.



As of now, pictures of Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have not reached the internet. Photos of Shweta's children Navya Naveli and Agastya from last night's celebration are not available either.



