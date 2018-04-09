Jaya Bachchan, 70 Today, Celebrates A 'Quiet' Birthday With Shweta, Abhishek. Amitabh Bachchan Posts Update

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her birthday with family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 09, 2018 12:57 IST
361 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jaya Bachchan, 70 Today, Celebrates A 'Quiet' Birthday With Shweta, Abhishek. Amitabh Bachchan Posts Update

Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture of wife Jaya with Shweta and Abhishek (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The gifting of love and togetherness," wrote Big B
  2. Abhishek shared an old picture of Jaya Bachchan on Instagram to wish her
  3. Big B and Jaya Bachchan married in 1973
Actress Jaya Bachchan, who turns 70 today (April 9), celebrated her birthday with family. Her husband Amitabh Bachchan posted about the 'quiet' midnight birthday celebrations on his blog while son Abhishek shared wished her on Instagram with a beautiful picture. "At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings, wishes, calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th. She be a wife and a mother and she be with her 'progress report'," wrote Big B. He also shared an extremely adorable picture of Ms Bachchan with their daughter Shweta and son Abhishek. "Feelings and love delivered. Writings of occasion hand written on card, the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing. Quiet, still and intimate. The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by," added Amitabh Bachchan, 75.

Abhishek shared an old picture of his mom Jaya and wrote, "Happy birthday, Ma. You are the world to me, love you!"
 
 

Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan married in June 1973. Shweta, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, is their elder child. The couple are parents to children Navya Naveli and Agastya. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai since 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya is six-years-old.

Jaya Bachchan is best-known for her roles in films such as Guddi, Uphaar and Kora Kagaz. She co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

Comments
She is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

Happy birthday, Jaya Bachchan

Trending

Jaya Bachchanjaya bachchan birthdayAmitabh Bachchan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................