Jaya Bachchan, 70 Today, Celebrates A 'Quiet' Birthday With Shweta, Abhishek. Amitabh Bachchan Posts Update

Actress Jaya Bachchan, who turns 70 today (April 9), celebrated her birthday with family. Her husband Amitabh Bachchan posted about the 'quiet' midnight birthday celebrations on his blog while son Abhishek shared wished her on Instagram with a beautiful picture. "At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings, wishes, calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th. She be a wife and a mother and she be with her 'progress report'," wrote Big B. He also shared an extremely adorable picture of Ms Bachchan with their daughter Shweta and son Abhishek. "Feelings and love delivered. Writings of occasion hand written on card, the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing. Quiet, still and intimate. The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by," added Amitabh Bachchan, 75.
Highlights
- "The gifting of love and togetherness," wrote Big B
- Abhishek shared an old picture of Jaya Bachchan on Instagram to wish her
- Big B and Jaya Bachchan married in 1973
Abhishek shared an old picture of his mom Jaya and wrote, "Happy birthday, Ma. You are the world to me, love you!"
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan married in June 1973. Shweta, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, is their elder child. The couple are parents to children Navya Naveli and Agastya. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai since 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya is six-years-old.
Jaya Bachchan is best-known for her roles in films such as Guddi, Uphaar and Kora Kagaz. She co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).
