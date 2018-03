Amitabh Bachchan Posts Old Pic Of Daughter Shweta. 'Can I Have You Back Like This,' He Writes

Highlights "Shweta, I love you. Can I have you back like this?" Big B wrote "Happy Birthday to the big sis," posted Abhishek Shweta turned 44 on Saturday

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as a child, a day after she celebrated her 44th birthday. "Shweta.. I love you.. can I have you back like this?" wrote Big B. The picture, shared just an hour ago, has got over 1.26 lakh likes (and counting). Shweta, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, is Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya's elder child. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her brother. He had also shared a lovely picture with Shweta on Saturday and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the big sis! Have a super year Shwetdi. Love you." Here are Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's birthday wishes for Shweta. Amitabh Bachchan often shares some wonderful pictures with Shweta . "Daughters are the best," he wrote while posting a picture on Holi.Here's when Big B turned a photographer with Shweta as his muse.Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan is expected to attend Karan Johar's mom Hiroo's 75th birthday party, hosted in Mumbai. Besides her, Rani Mukerji and Gauri Khan are also expected to be a part of the party. Shweta and Karan had together attended actor Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE last month and also appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show. Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda are parents to daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai and they have a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. He is currently filmingin Punjab while Amitabh Bachchan (who is recuperating from neck and back pain) is shooting forin Rajasthan. His film, with Rishi Kapoor, releases in May.