International Women's Day 2018: Gorgeous Pics Of Navya, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai And Shweta Bachchan On Amitabh Bachchan's Timeline

T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK



and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbGpic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

T 2736 - Empower our girls !! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys. #IWD2018

#BetiHaiToJahanHaipic.twitter.com/awGVJuv6xY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2018

T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

T 2579 - the little one Aaradhya places her 'tiara' hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/V3fB7VIweJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2018

T 2708 - and much more .. pic.twitter.com/5qhq9vqjXo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 11, 2017