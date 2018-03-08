International Women's Day 2018: Gorgeous Pics Of Navya, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai And Shweta Bachchan On Amitabh Bachchan's Timeline

Highlights
Amitabh Bachchan, who is also an ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, wrote on Twitter: "On International Women's Day, an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat."
On International Women's Day, an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat
Amitabh Bachchan also shared an "empowering" message: "Empower our girls! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys."
Empower our girls!! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys.
This is also one of the reasons why we love to follow Amitabh Bachchan on social media - you will always chance upon something interesting or the other. For example, Big B's love for throwback pieces is evident from all the blasts-from-the-past posts he's shared on Twitter. Here's one of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta.
40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves
Aaradhya and Navya are Big B's absolute favourites when it comes to social media (what we were talking about before):
the little one Aaradhya places her 'tiara' hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018
Jaya and Aishwarya also often make appearances in his posts. These are from a family wedding and the caption is simply adorable.
and much more ..
Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. He is also awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, his film with Rishi Kapoor.