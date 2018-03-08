International Women's Day 2018: Gorgeous Pics Of Navya, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai And Shweta Bachchan On Amitabh Bachchan's Timeline

Amitabh Bachchan has curated several family photos starring his granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli, daughter Shweta Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2018 10:44 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this photo on International Women's Day (courtesy SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Big B shared photos of Navya, Shweta, Aaradhya, Ash
  2. He also shared an empowering message on Women's Day
  3. "On International Women's Day, an ode to women," he tweeted
On International Women's Day, there's a treat for all of us on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline. The megastar has curated several family photos starring his granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli, daughter Shweta Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is Big B's daughter-in-law. The photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan are a collection of throwback and fresh frames, some of which he appears to have shared before. The one of Navya (in white) and Aaradhya (in a red dress) from New Year celebrations at Jalsa is our particular favourite. This is what he had captioned the photo on Instagram earlier: "Daughters be the best ... granddaughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya." On Thursday, Big B shared the same but with a Women's Day-special message.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is also an ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, wrote on Twitter: "On International Women's Day, an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat."
 

Amitabh Bachchan also shared an "empowering" message: "Empower our girls! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys."
 

This is also one of the reasons why we love to follow Amitabh Bachchan on social media - you will always chance upon something interesting or the other. For example, Big B's love for throwback pieces is evident from all the blasts-from-the-past posts he's shared on Twitter. Here's one of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta.
 

Aaradhya and Navya are Big B's absolute favourites when it comes to social media (what we were talking about before):
 

 

Jaya and Aishwarya also often make appearances in his posts. These are from a family wedding and the caption is simply adorable.



Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. He is also awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, his film with Rishi Kapoor.
 

