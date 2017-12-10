Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of Shweta Bachchan From Sets Of 1976 Film Adalat

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to delight with his throwback posts. Late night on Saturday, Big B shared a major blast from the past - all the years back from 1976 - when Shweta Bachchan dropped by on the sets of his movie Adalat. Shweta Bachchan, born in 1974, was just two and can be seen enjoying a meal with Big B, perched safely on his lap. The senior Bachchan played dual roles in the movie and can be seen dressed as Dharam Chand (Big B also played the role of his son named Raju) in the throwback gold. Waheeda Rehman, who played the role of Dharam Chand's wife, also finds a place in the photo. Shweta's brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan was born the same year.
Highlights
- Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback pic of Shweta Bachchan
- "Shweta visits me on the sets of ADALAT," Big B Instagrammed
- Shweta was just two years old back then
"Shweta visits me on the sets of ADALAT in year 1976... a meal and a frown .. hahahah .. and that hand offering help to her is WAHEEDA Ji," Instagrammed Big B. Here's the delightful throwback post.
Amitabh Bachchan's throwback posts almost always feature Shweta and Abhishek from when they were young. To commemorate 40 years of his iconic film Amar Akbar Anthony, Big B posted a photo of the two Bachchan kids and wrote: "40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves."
T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017
Decades later, Shweta and Abhishek still continue to make regular appearances on Amitabh Bachchan's social media accounts. This is from a family wedding which the Bachchans attended recently.
T 2708 - मेरे सर्वप्रथम ! मेरे अनमोल ! मेरे सब कुछ !! pic.twitter.com/zHxMGoVyMs— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 11, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan is still a busy star at 75. He has films like Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor lined up.