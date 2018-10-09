Film Body Promises Vinta Nanda 'Full Support' Against Alleged Rapist, Named By Twitter As Alok Nath

Social media named and shamed Alok Nath (Courtesy alok.nath.395454)

After social media named and shamed actor Alok Nath as the 'sanskaari' actor who allegedly raped writer and showrunner Vinta Nanda two decades ago, Cine And TV Artistes' Association or CINTAA has reacted promptly. Actor Sushant Singh, a CINTAA official, tweeted today to say that Mr Nath will be sent a show cause notice asking him to explain why he should not immediately be expelled from the film body. Mr Singh also advised Vinta Nanda to file a formal complaint, promising full support. Ms Nanda, who revealed in a Facebook post yesterday how she had been violated and brutalized years ago, has not named Alok Nath. Twitter has done that for her, based on her description of her alleged rapist as a 'sanskaari' actor.

Read Sushant Singh's tweet:

Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we've to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support. — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 8, 2018

CINTAA has been caught on the backfoot after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade old claim of sexual harassment two weeks ago. In 2008, CINTAA ignored Ms Dutta's complaint of alleged harassment and intimidation by actor Nana Patekar on a film set. Last week, the film body issued an apology and yesterday said they would reinvestigate if Ms Dutta wants.

Vinta Nanda's traumatic experience has been described as 'terrifying' and 'heart-wrenching' on Twitter, with many calling for Alok Nath to be prosecuted. She ends her account of harassment, rape and brutalization with these words: "Irony is that the man, the predator in question here is the actor par excellence who is known as the most #Sanskaari (Cultured) person in the film and television industry."

Social media instantly made the connection - Alok Nath has made playing the 'sanskaari bapuji' his stock in trade.

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher and actor Rajat Kapoor have also been outed as alleged predators.