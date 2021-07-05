Shagufta Ali Reveals She's Ill And Broke, Cine Body Promises Help

Shagufta Ali was last seen in the show Bepannaah (courtesy Instagram)

Actress Shagufta Ali, who has featured in TV shows such as Bepannaah, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka, revealed she has been struggling to make ends meet due to lack of work, for the past four years, reported SpotboyE. Speaking to the publication, Shagufta Ali said she even had to sell of her assets to manage her finances: "I don't know why but from last four years, less work has come to me and whatever came, at the last moment it didn't get materialized," she said and added: "Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive." Shagufta Ali, who described herself as a "self-made person", made a plea for financial help and also asked for work "to survive": "I need immediate financial help and also work to survive. I was really confused, honestly if I should come out and ask for help. But I am in need as I have nothing left to sell now."

Opening up about the timing of her seeking financial help, Shagufta Ali revealed both she and her 73-year-old mother are undergoing treatment for health complications and she's struggling to continue their medical attention: "My mother needs immediate medical attention as she also has diabetes, arthritis and a knee problem. I am unable to take her to the doctor. I am getting her medication done by consulting the doctors over the phone who I know in the family. My treatment is also going for eyesight and diabetes. I don't have money for that either. People must be facing pandemic lockdown for the last one and a half years. But for me, I have had this situation for the last four years."

Meanwhile, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) told Times Of India that they will be reaching out to Shagufta Ali, who was a former member of CINTAA, for financial support. Speaking to TOI, CINTAA's Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl described Shagufta Ali's situation as "unfortunate" and said: "We will talk to Shagufta, even visit her. The first issue is to solve her anxiety. And, we shall ask her what she needs. The only thing here is that she is a former committee member of CINTAA, but let me be clear here that does not debar us from coming into the picture. Whatever she needs, we shall raise that amount through the actors enlisted with us currently and contribute even on a personal basis. We follow the Trade Union laws."

In her interview to SpotboyE, Shagufta Ali revealed that she has received help from the likes of actor Sushant Singh and former co-star Neena Gupta.

Shagufta Ali, who is a cancer survivor, has featured in shows such as Saans, Dishayen, Sanjivani, Punar Vivah and Zaara, to name a few. She was last seen in the 2018 show Bepannaah. Shagufta Ali's resume also includes films such as Hero No. 1, International Khiladi, Laila Majnuand Ajooba.