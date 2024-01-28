Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Progress Report On Hrithik Roshan's Film

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Real_Box_0ffice)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter continues to impress movie buffs. The action-packed movie is making the right kind of noise at the box office. On day 3, the film, inspired by India's airstrike after the Pulwama terrorist attack, collected ₹28 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the Siddharth Anand directorial has minted ₹90 crore. Released on January 25, Fighter features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Mini. It also stars Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi as Basheer Khan.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared insights about the day 2 collection of Fighter on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. In his post, Taran wrote, “#Fighter sets #BO on (fire emojis), is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total.”

“The tremendous growth on Day 2 gives the film a solid chance to march forward… If Sat and Sun maintain the speed, a massive total is certainly on the cards… Frankly, it's too early to guesstimate a figure for the *4-day extended weekend*, since *mass belt* and *spot bookings* can elevate the situation on Sat and Sun multifold… So let's wait and watch. #Fighter Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr. Total: ₹ 65.80 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh added.

#Fighter sets #BO on ????????????, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive… pic.twitter.com/X0lCWS0AXs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2024

In other news, Hrithik Roshan and his Fighter squad went out for a movie night in Mumbai on Saturday. Of course, they gathered to watch their own film on the big screen. In a picture shared collectively by Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand, we could spot the duo posing with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Sharing fun moments from the movie night, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his caption, "Fighters Day at the movies. #Fighter." The film's female lead, Deepika Padukone, was missing from the snap.

Fighter is collectively backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.