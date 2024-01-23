Making Of Fighter: Deepika Padukone Sums Up Experience In One Word - 'Absolute'

Still from a video posted on YouTube. (courtesy: tseries)

The makers of the film Fighter have recently released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video and let us just admit one thing — we are even more excited about the project now. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the video on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. In the video, director Siddharth Anand expresses, "The mission was to make a film on the Air Force which they can be proud of and is authentic. Obviously, we could not do any mockups. We used the real planes, real choppers, real bases, and real hangars. Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards."

“Apart from that, I wanted the manoeuvres of the plane, what they do, how they train, how they brief, what is the lingo they use,” Siddharth Anand adds.

Talking about Fighter, the film's female lead, Deepika Padukone says, “There is patriotism but it's also entertaining. There is drama. It's funny. There is romance, adrenaline. So it just feels like a wholesome entertainer. If I had to summarise it in one word, just ‘absolute.'”

Anil Kapoor, who also plays a major role in the film, can be heard saying, “The whole approach of the detailing and the performances and the pitching of the film is very very mainstream but very real. You know these kinds of films have longer legs.”

A few days ago, the makers shared another behind-the-scenes video. This one features the making of the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry is evident from the clip, Hrithik's well-defined abs also make an appearance. The video shows Hrithik sweating it out in the gym for the perfect body he achieved after 14 months of continuous hard work and avoiding sweets. Throughout the video, we see Hrithik doing intense workouts. Towards the end, he enjoys some sweet treats and jokes, “Santushti and Tripti. Oh my god. Kisi ko batana mat ye khaya maine. [Satisfaction and contentment. Oh my god. Don't tell anyone that I ate this.]"

Fighter will be released on January 25. The film is jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.