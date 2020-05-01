'Felt God Damn Amazing To Think Rishi Kapoor Liked My Work': Hrithik Roshan On His 'Chintu Uncle'

Hrithik Roshan shared this photograph. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Hrithik Roshan, who last worked with Rishi Kapoor in the 2012 hit Agneepath, shared a eulogy for his "Chintu uncle" a day after the veteran actor died in Mumbai battling cancer. Sharing a picture of himself sitting with Rishi Kapoor and his actress wife Neetu Kapoor, the Jodha Akbar actor said that it "felt god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked" his work and it made him "believe" in himself more. He added: "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort, thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thank you for that consistent support and encouragement, Chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you."

In his post, Hrithik also shared that Rishi Kapoor gave him "strength" at his "weakest moments." He recalled how nervous he would get every time his "Chintu uncle" would call to talk about his film. "Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don't think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me. Every time dad called and said, 'Chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you,' I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments," wrote Hrithik.

Rishi Kapoor was known for his outspoken and honest nature and that made him one of the most-loved and well-respected members of the film fraternity. His honesty made Hrithik Roshan "believe" every word he ever said. "Thank you for being my childhood, for literally shouting out loud into my eardrums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said. I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So much," added the War actor. Hrithik Roshan and Rishi Kapoor also worked together in the 2009 film Luck by Chance.

Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who is also a cancer survivor, shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor. The duo co-starred in the 1979's Jhoota Kahin Ka, 1975's Khel Khel Mein and 1980 film Aap Ke Deewane. Rakesh Roshan also directed Rishi Kapoor in the 1987 film Khudgarz.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning at the age of 67. He battled cancer for two years.