Father's Day: For Shah Rukh Khan This Note From Son AbRam 'Completes A Father's Life'

We are not even over Shah Rukh Khan and his 5-year-old son AbRam's Eid selfie yet and here comes another adorable post by King Khan. Much to the fan's dismay, the post doesn't include a new selfie but it does have an adorable hand-written Father's Day note by AbRam for his dad. The note read: "You are the best papa in the world." SRK shared the picture and wrote: "Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option and yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kind of completes a father's life." Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan's Father's Day post has created a buzz on the Internet and has received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram, within a few hours.
The father-son duo recently treated their fans by sharing a super cute Eid special post on Instagram. SRK wished all his fans and wrote: "Love is always only in the eyes....here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy & healthy."
AbRam, who recently turned five, frequently features in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Instagram posts. Shah Rukh even posted a birthday wish for his little one on social media. "My sunshine turns 5 years today but he thinks he is 9. Please don't tell him otherwise if you meet him," read an excerpt from his post."
CommentsShah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991 and other than AbRam, they have a 20-year-old son Aryan and a 16-year-old daughter Suhana Khan.
On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, where he will be seen playing the role of dwarf. The film also features his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.