'Eid Mubarak': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Tweet For 'Peace, Love And Affection'

Highlights
- "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection," wrote Amitabh Bachchan
- On this auspicious day, I wish peace, love and prosperity: Sanjay Dutt
- SRK posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fans
T 2837 - EiD Mubarak .. peace and love and affection.. pic.twitter.com/infjar9DtZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018
Love is always only in the eyes....here's all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018
Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid. pic.twitter.com/X2NErz5rwm— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 16, 2018
#EidMubarak to you and your families! To a life filled with good cheer, happiness and peace always :)— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2018
Sanjay Dutt also wished his Twitter followers on the special day and tweeted: "On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone. Eid Mubarak." Actress Madhuri Dixit had a special message for her fans this Eid. This is what she wrote: "May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! Eid Mubarak." Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza were amongst others who wished their fans on Eid.
On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone.#EidMubarak— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 16, 2018
May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! #EidMubarak.— Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 16, 2018
Eid Mubarak to all ! Peace Love n Happiness #EidMubarak— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 16, 2018
Eid Mubarak my lovelies-— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 16, 2018
May you be blessed with happiness, peace, good health &
This is a special shout-out to all my fans that have given me such incredible amounts of love this year. On this holy day I promise to keep making you all proud #eidmubarakpic.twitter.com/bg984izkhP
Eid Mubaarak everyone...may your day, hearts and lives overflow with beauty, oneness and hope. A throwback moment from a place that does the same for me every single visit. Live, believe and breathe love...have a blessed day. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/AwYn7w0afB— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 15, 2018
#EidMubarak .... Happiness, Prosperity & Love. pic.twitter.com/2hP1v5GMgj— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 16, 2018
Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/8EJLYbiFN7— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 15, 2018
Wishing everyone a Very Happy and a Prosperous #Eid. #EidMubarak— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 16, 2018
Dua mein yaad rakhna! #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/mPo7jxZXPl— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) June 16, 2018
#EidMubarak everyone!! Peace and joy and love to each of you and your families!— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 15, 2018
#EidMubarak everyone ! May your homes and hearts be filled with happiness and love :)— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 16, 2018
