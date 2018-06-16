'Eid Mubarak': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Tweet For 'Peace, Love And Affection'

SRK, Big B celebrated Eid with fans on Twitter

Highlights "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection," wrote Amitabh Bachchan On this auspicious day, I wish peace, love and prosperity: Sanjay Dutt SRK posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fans

T 2837 - EiD Mubarak .. peace and love and affection.. pic.twitter.com/infjar9DtZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018

Love is always only in the eyes....here's all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid. pic.twitter.com/X2NErz5rwm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 16, 2018

#EidMubarak to you and your families! To a life filled with good cheer, happiness and peace always :) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2018

On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone.#EidMubarak — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 16, 2018

May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! #EidMubarak. — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all ! Peace Love n Happiness #EidMubarak — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak my lovelies-

May you be blessed with happiness, peace, good health &

This is a special shout-out to all my fans that have given me such incredible amounts of love this year. On this holy day I promise to keep making you all proud #eidmubarakpic.twitter.com/bg984izkhP — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubaarak everyone...may your day, hearts and lives overflow with beauty, oneness and hope. A throwback moment from a place that does the same for me every single visit. Live, believe and breathe love...have a blessed day. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/AwYn7w0afB — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 15, 2018

Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/8EJLYbiFN7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 15, 2018

Wishing everyone a Very Happy and a Prosperous #Eid. #EidMubarak — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 16, 2018

#EidMubarak everyone!! Peace and joy and love to each of you and your families! — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 15, 2018

#EidMubarak everyone ! May your homes and hearts be filled with happiness and love :) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 16, 2018