'Eid Mubarak': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Tweet For 'Peace, Love And Affection'

SRK, Big B celebrated Eid with fans on Twitter

Highlights "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection," wrote Amitabh Bachchan On this auspicious day, I wish peace, love and prosperity: Sanjay Dutt SRK posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fans

T 2837 - EiD Mubarak .. peace and love and affection.. pic.twitter.com/infjar9DtZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018

Love is always only in the eyes....here's all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid. pic.twitter.com/X2NErz5rwm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 16, 2018

#EidMubarak to you and your families! To a life filled with good cheer, happiness and peace always :) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2018

On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone.#EidMubarak — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 16, 2018

May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! #EidMubarak. — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all ! Peace Love n Happiness #EidMubarak — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak my lovelies-

May you be blessed with happiness, peace, good health &

This is a special shout-out to all my fans that have given me such incredible amounts of love this year. On this holy day I promise to keep making you all proud #eidmubarakpic.twitter.com/bg984izkhP — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubaarak everyone...may your day, hearts and lives overflow with beauty, oneness and hope. A throwback moment from a place that does the same for me every single visit. Live, believe and breathe love...have a blessed day. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/AwYn7w0afB — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 15, 2018

Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/8EJLYbiFN7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 15, 2018

Wishing everyone a Very Happy and a Prosperous #Eid. #EidMubarak — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 16, 2018

#EidMubarak everyone!! Peace and joy and love to each of you and your families! — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 15, 2018

#EidMubarak everyone ! May your homes and hearts be filled with happiness and love :) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 16, 2018

Eid celebrations have begun in full throttle with Bollywood celebrities too celebrating the festival in full festive fervour. On social media, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others celebrated Eid with their fans and wished their patrons a prosperous Eid. Amitabh Bachchan wished his Twitter family on the occasion of Eid and wrote: "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection." Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fan on this day. The actor wrote: "Love is always only in the eyes. Here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy and healthy." Meanwhile, this is how Sonam wished her fans: "Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid." Anushka Sharma also wished Twitterati on the occassion and wrote: "Eid Mubarak to you and your families! To a life filled with good cheer, happiness and peace always."Sanjay Dutt also wished his Twitter followers on the special day and tweeted: "On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone. Eid Mubarak." Actress Madhuri Dixit had a special message for her fans this Eid. This is what she wrote: "May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! Eid Mubarak." Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza were amongst others who wished their fans on Eid. Twitter has been flooded with Eid posts from the celebrities, who have wished the well being of their fans and followers. Some other Bollywood stars who also tweeted on the occasion include Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty.How are you celebrating Eid this year? Tell us in the comment section below.