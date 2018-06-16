'Eid Mubarak': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Tweet For 'Peace, Love And Affection'

On social media, stars like Big B, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others celebrated Eid with their fans and wished their patrons a prosperous Eid.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 16, 2018 14:51 IST
New Delhi: 

  1. "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection," wrote Amitabh Bachchan
  2. On this auspicious day, I wish peace, love and prosperity: Sanjay Dutt
  3. SRK posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fans
Eid celebrations have begun in full throttle with Bollywood celebrities too celebrating the festival in full festive fervour. On social media, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others celebrated Eid with their fans and wished their patrons a prosperous Eid. Amitabh Bachchan wished his Twitter family on the occasion of Eid and wrote: "Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection." Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo with his little one AbRam and wished his fan on this day. The actor wrote: "Love is always only in the eyes. Here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy and healthy." Meanwhile, this is how Sonam wished her fans: "Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid." Anushka Sharma also wished Twitterati on the occassion and wrote: "Eid Mubarak to you and your families! To a life filled with good cheer, happiness and peace always."
 
 
 

Sanjay Dutt also wished his Twitter followers on the special day and tweeted: "On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone. Eid Mubarak." Actress Madhuri Dixit had a special message for her fans this Eid. This is what she wrote: "May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! Eid Mubarak." Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza were amongst others who wished their fans on Eid.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twitter has been flooded with Eid posts from the celebrities, who have wished the well being of their fans and followers. Some other Bollywood stars who also tweeted on the occasion include Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty.
 
 
 
 
 
 

How are you celebrating Eid this year? Tell us in the comment section below.

