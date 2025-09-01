Farhan Akhtar Says <i>Jee Le Zaraa</i> Not Shelved, But Can't Comment On The Cast Anymore

Four years ago, a photo of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif broke the Internet when the actors announced that they were joining hands to star in their first film together titled Jee Le Zaraa.

There had been little update about the status of the film in the past years with some wondering whether the movie is happening at all. Now, its director Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Jee Le Zaraa, as a project, is still very much alive, but it has been put on the back burner.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions, the filmmaker was asked to share an update on the movie, whether it was still happening or had it been shelved.

"I would hate to say that it's shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don't know when it will be. But it's too delicious a script and there's so much work that has already been done on it," Farhan Akhtar told the hosts.

The director, known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don - The Chase Begins Again and Don 2 - The King Is Back, however, hinted that Jee Le Zaraa may not have the same announced cast of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif any longer.

"I have finished all location scouts, recorded music for the film. All of the stuff's done. So, it's just a matter of time that we come back and do it again. I can't comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? The film will happen."

Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa on the 20th release anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, his directorial debut.

At the time, Priyanka Chopra shared a lengthy post revealing how she, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif came to become a part of the film.

"Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema.

"We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"

With Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner and an uncertainty over the same cast returning for the film, fans of the three actors would be a little disappointed. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is waiting for the release of his film 120 Bahadur. The war drama will see the actor play Major Shaitan Singh Bhati who led the Battle of Rezang La in 1962 during the India-China War. The film will hit the theatres on November 21.

