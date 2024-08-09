Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar On Why He Replaced OG Don Shah Rukh Khan With Ranveer Singh In Don 3: "Needed Next Generation Actor"

Don 3 features Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Farhan Akhtar On Why He Replaced OG <i>Don</i> Shah Rukh Khan With Ranveer Singh In <i>Don 3</i>: "Needed Next Generation Actor"
SRK in a still from Don 2(L), Ranveer Singh (R). (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The Don franchise enjoys a dedicated fanbase thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. Following the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the actor cemented himself as the new Don of the generation. So, it came as a shock when Shah Rukh Khan was replaced by Ranveer Singh in Don's third instalment. Now, director Farhan Akhtar, speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, revealed the reason behind picking Ranveer for Don 3. He said, "The kind of script that we were writing, what I wanted to do with it… It's too early to speak about it unfortunately so I can't into into details but it needed this next-generation actor in it." 

Farhan Akhtar added, "He [Ranveer Singh] is mischievous, just full of energy, which is what this needs and he is… I feel when it comes to this aspect of his performance, it's still untapped. Like I don't think he has done a role like this. Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don't think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way.”

In the same interview, Farhan Akhtar also said why he didn't cast Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. He said, "There were a couple of ideas that we exchanged, wrote some stuff also but somehow… I mean either he was excited by something that I didn't feel or then I was really excited by something that he felt was not… and that happens. Sometimes that synergy on a script doesn't happen. It didn't happen on this." 

Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to release in 2025.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Taapsee Pannu's LOL Reply To Question About Husband Mathias Boe: "I Got Him To Work For India"
Farhan Akhtar On Why He Replaced OG <i>Don</i> Shah Rukh Khan With Ranveer Singh In <i>Don 3</i>: "Needed Next Generation Actor"
Janhvi Kapoor On <i>Ulajh</i> Fan Preview Screenings Being Sold Out In 30 Minutes: "The Enthusiasm Has Been Incredible"
Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor On Ulajh Fan Preview Screenings Being Sold Out In 30 Minutes: "The Enthusiasm Has Been Incredible"