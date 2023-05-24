Fardeen Khan Posts New Pics Of Himself With Thank You Note: 'Appreciate Every Like'

Fardeen Khan shared this image. (courtesy: fardeenfkhan)

Bollywood star Fardeen Khan is making a comeback after a hiatus of several years. In the runup to it, the actor underwent a major physical transformation and has been treating fans to several images of himself. Now, the star has shared a new set of pictures clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He attached the images to a gratitude note addressed to fans. He wrote in the caption, “Dear Gram fam, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the most encouraging comments and likes on the reel I recently posted. It means the world to me to see so much love and support from all of you.”

Fardeen Khan also added that he was unable to reply to each of the messages from fans individually. “However, I must admit that due to the number of comments and likes, it has been very challenging for me to personally respond but please know that I appreciate every like and read as many comments as I can. Your support and encouragement keep me going and inspires me to continue sharing my journey with all of you. Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support. I am truly blessed to have you all in my life. With love and gratitude, Fardeen,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier Dabboo Ratnani had also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot with Fardeen Khan. In the clip, the photographer tells Fardeen Khan, “You look the same. You were in some time machine, I guess. You are looking absolutely incredible… Really really happy.”

In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: “#btswithdabboo With fantastic FK [heart emoji].” To this, Fardeen Khan said, “Was an absolute pleasure working with you again after such a long time. You and Manisha make a beautiful team and are an absolute joy to work with. Thank you for an incredible shoot. Lots of love.”

Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the Riteish Deshmukh film Visfot. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors and is being directed by Kookie Gulati.