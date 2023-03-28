'Fresh New Fardeen Khan': The Internet Is Thrilled - See Photoshoot Pic

Fardeen Khan shared this image. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Actor Fardeen Khan has been away from the world of cinema for over a decade. Fardeen, son of legendary actor Feroz Khan, was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. During his hiatus, the actor was brutally trolled for being overweight. However, in 2021, Fardeen impressed fans with his massive physical transformation for his comeback film Visfot. Now, fans have been gifted with more glimpses of the star's transformation thanks to celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. On Tuesday, Dabboo Ratnani shared a bunch of images of Fardeen looking suave in a black suit and sunglasses. Sharing the photo, Dabboo Ratnani said, “Swag,” with a heart emoji.

Needless to say, social media users were left impressed with Fardeen's transformation. Several fans declared in the comments section that Fardeen is “back” and is here to stay, this time around. Actress Krystle Dsouza said, “Rockstar,” with a starry-eyed emoji. One Instagram user commented, “You still got that charm in you. One of my favs.” Another follower wrote, “King is back. All the best FK.” “Gorgeous Fardeen,” one comment says, “Pehle se thha but now we get to enjoy a fresh new you again. Thank you for this.” “Sir, looking very smart,” another user commented.

Take a look at the post here:

In addition to this sneak peek of the photoshoot, Dabboo Ratnani also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot and shared his experience. The clip begins with him saying, “Hi, I am Dabboo Ratnani and I am shooting with the fantastic Fardeen Khan. Welcome back to the studio, Fardeen.” To this, Fardeen Khan replied: “My first photoshoot in over 12 years and I am so happy.”

“You look the same. You were in some time machine, I guess. You are looking absolutely incredible,” Dabboo Ratnani says, adding, “And guys, you have to look out for these pictures. We have done some amazing shots and he is looking great. Really really happy.” Fardeen Khan then describes Dabboo Ratnani to be a “magician”.

In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote:”#btswithdabboo With fantastic FK [heart emoji].” In response, Fardeen Khan wrote, “Was an absolute pleasure working with you again after such a long time. You and Manisha make a beautiful team and are an absolute joy to work with. Thank you for an incredible shoot. Lots of love.”

Under this post too, fans shared how excited they are to see Fardeen back on screen.

Speaking of Fardeen Khan's comeback, the actor will be seen with Riteish Deshmukh in Visfot. The film, which will be directed by Kookie Gulati, is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors.