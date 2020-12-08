'Feeling 30 Now': Fardeen Khan, 46, On His Physical Transformation

Fardeen Khan photographed outside Mukesh Chhabra's Mumbai office. (Image courtesy: cine_rocks )

Highlights Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya

He is currently trending for his physical transformation

"I wanted to physically feel 25," he said in an interview

Fardeen Khan, who has been trending incessantly on social media since Monday morning for his physical transformation, said in an exclusive interview to ETimes that he is "feeling 30" mentally but his "target is 25." The 46-year-old actor, who underwent major transformation lately, revealed in the same interview that he has lost 18 kgs in the last six months with the help of right diet plan and "correct workouts." When asked how he has been feeling "mentally" post his weight loss, Fardeen Khan said: "I would say 30 now. The target is 25." Fardeen, who was trolled in the past for his weight gain, was recently photographed outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and he has been trending since then, courtesy his lean physique.

Talking about his major transformation, the 46-year-old actor, who is planning to make a comeback in Bollywood, said one is "expected to look" their best in film industry. He told the publication: "I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kgs in the last six months, but 35 percent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best."

Fardeen Khan is planning to return to acting for now. He was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. After making his acting debut with Prem Aggan in 1998, he went on to star in films like No Entry, Heyy Babyy, Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling.

Talking about his comeback, Fardeen Khan told ETimes: "The plan to produce and direct films is very much on. But for now, I return to acting with full focus and energy. There are opportunities and I am testing the waters. What all comes my way and what I will take up, to start with, is still not finalised."

Fardeen Khan is the son of late actor Feroz Khan.