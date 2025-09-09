Farah Khan Slams Comment On Raj Kundra's "Controversial Image": "You Should Not Believe Everything Written"

Farah Khan recently visited Shilpa Shetty for her YouTube vlog. Raj Kundra also joined the duo after a while. Several snippets from their conversation have surfaced online, along with the Internet's reaction to Raj Kundra's "controversial image."

What's Happening

Farah Khan once again faced backlash following the latest episode of her YouTube vlog, where she was seen cooking with Shilpa Shetty, her husband, actor and businessman Raj Kundra, and Shilpa Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty.

While the episode was filled with lighthearted conversations and candid moments, one viewer commented that Farah should avoid featuring "controversial personalities" on her vlog.

The Internet user wrote, "Mr Kundra has created a controversial image by disrespectfully using Shilpa Shetty's image for all the wrong reasons! Women should be respected at all levels... Please make all women feel proud by introducing personalities who are respected in society."

Farah Khan defended Raj Kundra, responding, "Unlike you, I don't judge people by what I read. I decide that after I spend time with them. You should not believe everything written. Lots is exaggerated."

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.

Deepak Kothari, a sixty-year-old businessman, lodged a complaint against the couple for duping him of Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

Mr Kothari is a director of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) named Lotus Capital Finance Services.

He alleged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had taken the amount for expanding their business. The money was taken as a loan but was later shown as an investment, citing tax savings.

Mr Kothari concluded by saying he was assured that his money would be returned within a stipulated time with 12% annual interest. Shilpa Shetty had apparently given him a guarantee in writing in April 2016, but just months later, she resigned as the director of the firm.

In A Nutshell

Farah Khan defended Raj Kundra against comments about featuring a "controversial personality" on her vlog. She reiterated that much is exaggerated and that everything should not be believed.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty Shocks Farah Khan As She Says She Is Having An Affair With A "Sardaar": "Raj Ji Has Left The Building"