Shilpa Shetty Shocks Farah Khan As She Says She Is Having An Affair With A "<i>Sardaar</i>": "Raj <i>Ji</i> Has Left The Building"

Shilpa Shetty recently made a hilarious remark when she was questioned by choreographer Farah Khan about her husband, actor and businessman Raj Kundra. Shilpa said that he had left the building as she was having an affair with a ''Sardaar''.

Farah Khan visited Shilpa Shetty recently for her vlog and was shocked by the actress's answer when asked about Raj Kundra's whereabouts.

Farah Khan asked, "Raj ji kidhar hain?"

To which Shilpa responded, "Raj ji, mera na abhi actually filhaal affair chal raha hai ek sardaar ke saath. Raj ji has left the building."

Seeing Farah Khan's expression, Shilpa Shetty burst out laughing and clarified, "Raj bann gaye hain actor. Can you imagine? Never say never bolna nahi chahiye. I think it just happened. Unhi se pooch lo aap."

Farah then stated how Shilpa Shetty's "husband" isn't at home, but her "lover" is, to which Shilpa quipped, "Yeah, he's my lover."

Farah replied, "Waah, yeh hoti hai life. Husband gaya, lover aaya. Shirish (Kundra, her husband) kabhi toh ja taaki main koi lover laun ghar main."

As the two continued their conversation, Raj Kundra joined them in his get-up for his recently released Punjabi debut film Mehar, where he plays a Sardaar.

About Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

In February 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on November 22, 2009. She had her son, Viaan, on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl named Samisha, on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy.

About Raj Kundra's Punjabi Debut Film Mehar

Mehar is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family.

In A Nutshell

As Farah Khan visited Shilpa Shetty, the actress made a funny remark about how she has been having an affair with a "Sardaar", hence Raj Kundra has left the building. For the unversed, Raj Kundra plays a Sardaar in his Punjabi debut film Mehar and has been out and about in that avatar, promoting his film.