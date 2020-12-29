Farah Khan Shares The Story Behind This Throwback Of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu And Karan Johar

Farah Khan shared this throwback. (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan shared one helluva throwback on her Instagram profile on Tuesday morning. In her caption, Farah revealed that the picture happens to be from 1998's Filmfare Awards. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Karan Johar along with others. Farah Khan wrote: "This is a throwback ka throwback photo! I think it was post Filmfare Awards 1998." Farah revealed that SRK and Karisma Kapoor had won the Best Actor and the Best Actress in a Supporting role trophies, respectively for the film Dil Toh Paagal Hai, while Tabu and Farah Khan had won for Viraasat. Tabu received the Critics Award for Best Actress and Farah Khan was awarded for the film's choreography. Kareena Kapoor had not stepped into Bollywood when the picture was clicked. She made her acting debut 2 years later with Refugee.

Farah Khan added in her post: "Kareena Kapoor wasn't even in the movies as yet... Karan Johar and me as usual were doing filmy poses. Khalid Mohamed was editor and main man! Babita aunty the proud mama and Jitesh Pillaai who is now editor and Shah Rukh's erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there." She added the hashtag #howyoungwerewe to the post.

Take a look at Farah Khan's post here:

Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are part of a close-knit circle which also includes designer Manish Malhotra. Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Her last production venture was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.