When Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur And Terence Lewis Were 'Blessed With' One Helluva Meal By Farah Khan

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora resumed work recently

She tested positive for coronavirus in September

She co-judges the show with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on the sets of the TV reality show India's Best Dancer and they had a great time together. Farah, who happens to be a close friend of Malaika Arora and Geeta's mentor, brought some great food along. On her Instagram stories, Malaika shared snippets from her vanity van, in which her fellow judges can be seen tucking into a meal prepared by Farah Khan. She brought biryani, curry and pudding for the all the judges on the show. "This is the food I have been blessed with. I have only one person to thank," Malaika says panning the camera towards Farah Khan. "Also, I finished everything", Geeta Kapur added.

The videos were later shared by several fan clubs: Check it out:

Farah Khan shared a picture with Malaika, Terence and Geeta, from the sets of the TV show and she wrote: "It's not work when I'm with my favourite people! With covid-free Malaika Arora, my baby Geeta Kapur and the ever handsome Terence Lewis." Later Malaika shared the same post on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

Last month, Malaika Arora announced that she has "overcome this virus" and wrote in an Instagram post: "'Out and about'...I am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort," read an excerpt from it.

On September 7, Malaika Arora announced that she had contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities," she wrote in her post.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among others.