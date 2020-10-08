Malaika Arora Redefines 'Mid-Week Blues' With This Stunning Pic

Highlights
Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post is the answer to your "mid-week blues." The actress, 46, shared a stunning picture of herself on Thursday and redefined "mid-week blues" in a super awesome way. Malaika recently recovered from the coronavirus. She tested positive for COVID-19 last month. In her latest post, Malaika Arora can be seen sporting what appears to be a denim outfit. She paired her outfit with blue sunglasses. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: "Mid-week blues..." Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments comprising several fire and heart icons. Check out the aforementioned post here:
Malaika Arora returned back to work after recovering from the virus. She tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," she wrote in an Instagram post.
Almost after two weeks, she posted a picture of herself wearing a facemask and wrote that she has "overcome the virus." An excerpt from her post read: "Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."
"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.
During her quarantine period, Malaika Arora posted a photo her son Arhaan and pet pooch Casper and shared how she stayed in touch with her "babies" while quarantining.
"Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass
Malaika Arora has resumed the shoot of her dance reality show India's Best Dancer, where she features as a judge.