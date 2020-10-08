Malaika Arora Redefines 'Mid-Week Blues' With This Stunning Pic

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post is the answer to your "mid-week blues." The actress, 46, shared a stunning picture of herself on Thursday and redefined "mid-week blues" in a super awesome way. Malaika recently recovered from the coronavirus. She tested positive for COVID-19 last month. In her latest post, Malaika Arora can be seen sporting what appears to be a denim outfit. She paired her outfit with blue sunglasses. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: "Mid-week blues..." Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments comprising several fire and heart icons. Check out the aforementioned post here:

Malaika Arora returned back to work after recovering from the virus. She tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Almost after two weeks, she posted a picture of herself wearing a facemask and wrote that she has "overcome the virus." An excerpt from her post read: "Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

During her quarantine period, Malaika Arora posted a photo her son Arhaan and pet pooch Casper and shared how she stayed in touch with her "babies" while quarantining.

Malaika Arora has resumed the shoot of her dance reality show India's Best Dancer, where she features as a judge.