Malaika Arora, Recovered From COVID-19, Shares A Glimpse Of Her Sunday. See Pic

Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, shared a glimpse of her Sunday routine on Instagram and made our day. The actress, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 7, announced in an Instagram post last Sunday that she has "overcome the virus." In her latest post, Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself and her pet dog Casper and wrote: "Two's company. #sundaze #kaftankove #casperlove." In the photo, Malaika can be seen playing with her pet pooch in her house. She can be seen wearing her favourite outfit - Kaftan. Reacting to Malaika's post, her fans dropped several heart icons in the comments section.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora, on September 20, shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask and wrote: "'Out and about'...Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

The actress tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. She also revealed that she was isolating at her home. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.